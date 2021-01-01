From magic mushrooms co.
Magic Mushrooms The Moon And Stars Magical Mushrooming Throw Pillow
Advertisement
This magic mushrooms design is a great idea for hippie and forest festival lovers. Features a botanical graphic of forest mushroom, stars and the moon. Aesthetic mushrooms design for who love mushroom hunting and picking, botanists, farmers and mycologists. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only