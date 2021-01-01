From studio 17
Studio 17 Magic King 7-Piece Comforter Set, Blush/Grey
7-Piece King Set includes (1) 104x90 comforter, (2) 20x36 shams, (1)18x18 decorative pillow, (1) 16x16 decorative pillow, (1) 12x18 decorative pillow and (1) bed skirt Reversible comforter sets by Studio 17 feature vivacious prints in rich, on-trend colours - perfect for effortless style and versatility Magic features a fresh damask print in blush pink over a cool, distressed grey ground with a perfectly contrasting reverse geometric design Decorative accent pillows feature embroidery and pink tucks for stylish dimension Machine washable Microfiber makes cleaning a breeze