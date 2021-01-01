'Magic Hour in the Forest' Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:This ready to hang and gallery wrapped art piece features morning fog settled on a mountainside forestMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: 65% polyester, 35% cottonAdditional Materials: Color: BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Philippe Sainte-LaudyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 19" H x 12" W): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 24" H x 16" W): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 32" H x 22" W): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 47" H x 30" W): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: ForestFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Magic Hour in the ForestEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 19" H x 12" W): 19Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 22" W): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 47" H x 30" W): 47Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 19" H x 12" W): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 22" W): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 47" H x 30" W): 30Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 19" H x 12" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 16" W): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 32" H x 22" W): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 47" H x 30" W): 9Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Size: 19" H x 12" W