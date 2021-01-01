Corbett Lighting Magic Garden 1-Light Wall Sconce - Color: Gold - Size: 1 light

A glamorous piece with glamorous beginnings. Inspired by the camellia flower, the Magic Garden 1-Light Wall Sconce was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard for Corbett Lighting and features a layered floral aesthetic complete with a mouth blown Glass diffuser and a base made from hand crafted Iron. This stunning fixture looks incredible mounted in a series to spruce up a luxe settings with modern charm, ideal for the hallway, foyer or entry. Accent any wall space in the living room, bedroom or home office to maximize your contemporary decor and let the whimsical floral aesthetic of this sconce brighten the ambiance. Color: Gold. Finish: Black Graphite Bronze Leaf