From modern forms
Modern Forms Magic 15-Light Pendant Light in Black
Advertisement
Glorious sparkly stalks of Piastra crystal alluringly remarkable either as a single-file line of slender, individual pendants or as a 23-light linear chandelier with customizable proportions. The Modern Forms Magic LED Rectangular Multi-Light Pendant uses Piastra crystal to create a dazzling lighting effect. Each pendant is individually adjustable at installation to create a personalized light sculpture. Universal driver located in canopy.