From lucid audio, llc
MAGFM2PKAZ MagicMount Universal Magnetic Flush Mount Holder for Mobile Devices Black Pack of 2
Advertisement
PHONE MOUNT FOR VERSATILE USE: Safely and quickly secure a mobile device to any flat surface in the car, home or office with automotive grade adhesive MAGNETIC MOUNT: Phone mount includes powerful Rare-Earth neodymium magnets that provide a secure grip to your devices CONVENIENT DESIGN: Cradle-free design permits safe, easy one-handed use and access to all controls and ports INCLUDED IN PACKAGE: (2) Flush Mounts; Comes with 3 year warranty