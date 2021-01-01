From elements of design
Elements of Design Magellan Polished Brass 2-handle Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | EB982FL
French metal lever handle, deck mount. 3-hole sink application. 8-in to 16-in widespread installation. Fabricated from solid brass material for durability and reliability. Premium color finish resists tarnishing and corrosion. 1/4 turn on/off water control mechanism. 1/2-in IPS male threaded inlets with rigid copper piping. Duraseal washerless cartridge. Elements of Design Magellan Polished Brass 2-handle Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | EB982FL