Magdy Floral Rust Area Rug

Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your ensemble, area rugs are essential for nearly any room in your abode. Made in China, this one is constructed from microfiber and boasts an abstract floral-inspired print in neutral hues, working well in a variety of color schemes. It features a 0.5" pile height, ideal for promoting a cozy and inviting feel to your space with the added benefit of being easy to clean. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 4'