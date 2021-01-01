Loloi II Maeve Collection MAE-01 Silver / Slate, Abstract Area Rug 18" x 18" Sample Swatch

Perfect for high traffic areas in your homeMade from: PolyesterPolypropylenePile Height: 0.25"ContemporaryMade in: TurkeyClean spills immediately by blotting with a clean, dry sponge or cloth. Professional cleaning recommended. Appropriate rug pad is highly recommended on all surfaces to prevent slipping, add cushion, and improve durability. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than back and forth motion.