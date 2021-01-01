Compatible with incandescent and halogen bulb types. For single-pole applications, where lights are controlled from 1 location. Tap on to favorite level; tap off; tap twice for full on. Touch rocker switch to adjust light level. LED's indicate light level and glow softly in the dark as a locator light. Delayed off provides light as you exit the room. A simple and elegant dimmer designed to match your existing designer openings. A decorator wall plate is available separately to complete your room's decor. Easy installation in little as 15 minutes. Lutron Maestro Single-pole Decorator Light Dimmer, Taupe | MA-L3L3-TP