Compatible with incandescent and halogen bulb types. For single-pole and 3-way applications, for lights controlled from multi-locations. Tap once to turn on favorite level and tap again to turn off; tap twice for full-on. Touch rocker-switch to adjust light level. LEDs indicate light level and glow softly in the dark as a locator light. Provides true dimming from each location (with companion dimmers). Satin colors will match today's current decorating styles and ideas. Matches existing decorator dimmer and switches. Easy installation in as little as 15 minutes. Lutron Maestro Multi-location Decorator Light Dimmer, Palladium | MSCELV-600M-PD