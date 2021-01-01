Lutron Maestro 600-Watt/VA Multi-Location/Single-Pole Countdown Timer Switch - Light Almond

The Maestro Countdown Timer Switch helps you save money and energy by automatically turning off the lights and fans after a preset time. Using the Maestro Countdown timer on bathroom exhaust fans can reduce the chance of a costly mold problem, and timers attached to garage lights can add an extra layer of safety when you return home at night. Use the large tap switch to turn the timer on and off, and use the rocker on the side to set the timer to the desired time-out option, anywhere from 5-60 minutes. Softly lit LED's indicate the time remaining before turn-off. Save energy by using the Maestro Countdown Timer in closets, attics, basements, and other low-traffic areas to ensure the light is never left on for a long time. Coordinating Claro wall plates and accessories sold separately. Color: Light Almond.