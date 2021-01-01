Faber Maestrale 10 30" Under Cabinet Canopy Pro Style Range Hood MAES3010SS600B

Under Cabinet Range Hood with 3-Speed/600 CFM Blower, Slide Control, LED Lighting, Dishwasher Safe Baffle Filters, Pro Motor, Adjustable Mounting Hardware, Direct Rear Venting, and UL Listed: 30" Width. Let you choose the perfect air flow power for any cooking situation. Provides impressive performance to eliminate smoke, grease, and odor. Easy use slide controls for speed and lighting. Energy efficient and cool to the touch LED lighting. Dishwasher safe SS metal filters capture grease and allow for easy clean up in the dishwasher. The motor in this hood is surrounded in metal with all metal impellers for top performance. Wall brackets are adjustable once the hood is hung to insure a perfect level installation. Vent the ducting up or rotate the blower to the back to avoid extra duct work when on an outside wall. A motor that improves efficiency and allows for longer duct runs. UL Listed. Color: Stainless. Motor Class (CFM): 600 CFM. Convertible to Ductless: Yes - kit sold separately. Controls: 3 speed slider w/ led indicator. Lighting: 2 x 5 (w) led. Ducting Top / Rear (Vari-Duct): 6" round (top or back). Grease Filters: Dishwasher safe stainless steel baffle. Pro Motor with Metal Impellers: Yes. Sound Levels (sones): 2.8 - 7.5. MUDAMPER6 / MUDAMPER8: Universal Make-Up Air Damper. DUCTGRT30: Ductless Vent Grate Kit. FILTER1: Replacement Charcoal Filter Kit. TELEMAES: Telescopic Chimney Cover. FULL30: Full Width Duct Cover. CFMRED: CFM Reducer Kit. CFMRED2: CFM Reducer Kit. FILTER1LL: Long Lasting Charcoal Filter Kit. Volts: 120 V. Amps: 2.9 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Watts: 350 W. Width: 30". Depth: 23". Height: 10". Parts and Labor: 1 Year. UL Listed: Yes.