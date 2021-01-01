From classic accessories
Classic Accessories Madrona X-Large Rainproof Rectangular/Oval Patio Table and Chair Set Cover, Dark Cocoa
Advertisement
The Madrona Rainproof patio set cover by Classic Accessories keeps your furniture safe, giving you peace of mind for years to come. Our Rainproof fabric combines style and durability with taped seam construction to keep rain and weather out so you are always ready to entertain. Cord lock closures allow easy access to adjustment points at the hem resulting in a custom-like fit. Color: Dark Cocoa.