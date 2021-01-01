Madonna 33' L x 20.8" W Wallpaper Roll

This gorgeous, textured wallpaper features a soft, regal design that elevates the elegance of any room in your house. It's a delicate color and print so it won't take center-stage, but it will stand out in its own right, it offers just the right amount of highlight and attraction to be used alone on a feature wall or on all four walls in a room. Any space will instantly feel more stately and sophisticated with this wallpaper. Enhance your living and work space by creating a luxurious vibe to your lifestyle with this inspiring wallcovering. It displays elegance along with a wide range of colors and designs to help enhance your home and workspace. Color: Pink