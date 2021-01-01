From barclay products
Barclay Products Madon Single-Handle Freestanding Tub Faucet with Hand Shower in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Advertisement
Your bathroom deserves the fine transitional design of a freestanding tub filler by Barclay. Madon, featuring simple single handle operation and a convenient hand shower with 60 in. metal hose, it will certainly meet all of your bath needs. Crafted according to Barclay's meticulously high standards of quality craftsmanship, this faucet is guaranteed to last for many years. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze.