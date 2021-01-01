From safavieh
Safavieh Madison Westmont 4 x 6 Cream/Orange Indoor Trellis Vintage Area Rug Polyester | MAD604H-4
The heirloom elegance of yesteryear becomes chic, metro-mod decor in the Madison Rug Collection. Traditional motifs and reminiscent imagery is colored in vibrant hues and draped in a distressed, antique patina for a classic look that is all-together now. Madison rugs are machine loomed using soft, easy-care synthetic yarns for long-lasting brilliance. Safavieh Madison Westmont 4 x 6 Cream/Orange Indoor Trellis Vintage Area Rug Polyester | MAD604H-4