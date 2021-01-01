Well Woven Madison Shag Plain Modern Solid Vanilla Thick Shag 2' x 7'3" Runner Area Rug

The Madison Shag collection combines a soft, plush pile with durability and reasonable prices. The polypropylene fiber gives a 1? pile that is stain resistant and doesn?t shed or fade over time. The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all four sides of the rug are serged for improved durability. Great value for price means you pay less and keep your rug longer, and a variety of patterned and plain shag styles makes this collection perfect for any modern space.