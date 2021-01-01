From well woven
Well Woven Madison Shag Linx Geometric Modern Beige Brown 3'3" x 5'3" Thick Area Rug
Advertisement
Like a cloud you can sink your toes into, the shag rugs of the Madison collection will take you to heaven. The soft, lush pile makes their footfeel divine. They're coziness any home can afford and they look good everywhere. To round out the perfection, these shags are stain-resistant, non-shedding, and easy to clean so you can keep your paradise as beautiful as the day you decorated.