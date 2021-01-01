Well Woven Madison Shag Edona Moroccan Tribal Geometric White 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. 6 in. Area Rug

Edona Moroccan Tribal Geometric Shag Area Rug From Madison Shag collection combines a soft, plush pile with durability and reasonable prices. The polypropylene fiber gives a 1 in. pile that is stain resistant and doesn't shed or fade over time. The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all 4 sides of the rug are serged for improved durability. Great value for price means you pay less and keep your rug longer, and a variety of patterned and plain styles makes this collection perfect for any modern space. Color: White.