Well Woven Madison Shag Cozumel Marsala Red 7 ft. x 10 ft. Modern Solid Color Border Chic Area Rug

This Well Woven 7 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug will be a decorative touch to your home. This rug has a modern style, adding an upscale touch to your living area. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features fade-resistant materials. With a gradient motif, it will display an ombre effect that seamlessly transitions from one shade to the next. It is designed with red elements, brightening up your decor. This rug has a shag texture, designed for a fluffy touch that will bring comfort and coziness to any room. It has a plush pile, offering a soft surface under your feet. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will effectively resist fading over time. Color: Marsala Red.