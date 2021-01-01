Madison Park Liquid Cotton Luxury Blanket Premium Soft Cozy 100% Ring Spun Cotton For Bed, Couch or Sofa, King, Light Blue

100% Cotton Imported A classic cotton comfort that comes in vibrant color; our liquid cotton blanket is a premium 100% cotton blanket that's particularly ring spun and woven into a smooth patterned blanket. This is a perfect summer blanket featuring exceptionally soft premium cotton that naturally wicks away moisture, and breathable giving you year round comfort. Our liquid cotton virtually eliminates shrinkage and pilling, giving you a lasting confidence in quality and durability in the years to come. 1 King Size Blanket: 108'W x 90'L For you convenicend it's machine wash cold, gently and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly.