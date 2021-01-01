From madison park essentials
Madison Park Joella Room in a Bag
Advertisement
Transitional 24 piece room in a bag features faux silk polyoni tufted with border frame Everything you need to decorate a bedroom Set includes comforter, bedskirt with 15-inch drop, 2 shams, 2 euro shams, 4 decorative pillows, 4 curtain panels with 4 tie backs, 2 valance, flat sheet, fitted sheet 2 pillowcases Decorative pillows (2 square and 2 oblong) with embroiderey, pleating, and tufted details Fitted sheet fits up to 16" mattress pocket depth on comforter, window curtain, sheet set on the decorative pillows faux silk, tufted, 8 oz/sq yard polyester filling, microfiber sheet set 1 Comforter:104"W x 92"L 2 King Shams:20"W x 36"L (2) 1 Bedskirt:72"W x 84"L + 15"D 2 Euro Shams:26"W x 26"L + 2"D (2) 4 Decorative Pillows:18"W x 18"L/16"W x 16"L/12"W x 18"L/12"W x 16"L 1 Flat Sheet:108"W x 102"L 2 King Pillowcases:20"W x 40"L (2) 1 Fitted Sheet:72"W x 84"L + 14"D 4 Window Panels:42"W x 84"L (4) 4 Tie Backs:4"W x 23"L (4) 2 Valances:18"W x 54"L (2) Machine washable, spot clean pillows