Madison Park Hilton Accent Chairs - Hardwood, Plywood, Wing Back, Deep Seat Bedroom Lounge Modern Classic Style Living Room Sofa Furniture, Blue

Features - Side chair is the perfect addition to your living room Furniture Décor. Modern Classic design features high wingback, high density foam providing a great comfort for max support. Complemented with nail head trim creating a sophisticated accent Material - this Bedroom chair is made of high Quality material. The Sturdy frame is Created from solid hardwood and plywood giving better durability. The Cushions are all foam giving you comfort of the perfect firmness Versatile placement - simple yet beautiful, The modern Classic design chair is perfect to serve as a reading chair, gaming chair, Club chair, bedroom Lounger, or as your personal theater chair providing much needed comfort to relax and enjoy your down time Product measurement - chair: 30. 75'W x 28. 75'D x 33. 25'H; Seat Dimension: 27'W x 20'D x 19. 5'H; capacity: 250lbs Care - Spot clean only do not use bleach or any harsh chemical solution to maintain original Color quality; assembly required