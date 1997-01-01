Madison Mini Pendant Light by Jamie Young Co. - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (5MADI-CLSI)

The Madison Mini Pendant Light by Jamie Young Co. radiates with an elegant luminosity that won't go unnoticed. A textured clear glass shade provides a captivating effect as light passes through and reflects in different directions, while a choice of luxurious finishes makes it easy to mix and match to various dÃ©cor layouts. With its aesthetic appeal and comforting illumination, this fixture will turn plenty of heads in a kitchen, dining space or living room. Influenced by a 1997 trip to Mexico, husband and wife duo Jamie Young Jeter and David Jeter began using artisanal flower pots as lighting bases and furniture inspiration. As the Southern California-based Jamie Young Co. was born, the pair drew from their storied international travels as well as art and history to create their eclectic collection of wares. With the intention to bring worldly experiences and decadence to every home with tables, lamps, home accessories, and pillows in a variety of textures and colors. Shape: Round. Color: Nickel. Finish: Nickel