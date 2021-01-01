Avanity MADISON-M24-TO 36" x 24" Madison Beveled Mirror with Tobbacco Finish Birch Frame Tobacco Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Avanity MADISON-M24-TO 36" x 24" Madison Beveled Mirror with Tobbacco Finish Birch Frame 36" x 24" Madison Beveled Mirror with Tobbacco Finish Birch Frame The Madison Collection combines function with style. This collection is designed with strong attractive lines and comes in 2 finishes: Tobacco with old bronze hardware and Light Espresso with brushed nickel hardware. It is constructed of solid birch wood and veneer with soft-close door hinges and drawer glides. You have several options of stone tops with backsplash which accommodate undermount sinks. Also available is a matching mirror, mirror storage cabinet and linen tower to complete your bathroom. Features: Beveled Edges Tobacco Finish Solid Birch Frame Dimensions: 24"W x 36"H x 2.2"D Bathroom Mirror Tobacco