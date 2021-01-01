Madison LED Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by DweLED - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Brass - (FM-96916-AB)

Enjoy the ultimate in lighting versatility by hanging the Madison LED Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by DweLED in the largest room of the home. With the capability to face upward and downward, the bronze designed ceiling light can either limit its glow facing upward or shine brightly on a high-energy party. The attractive bell-shaped, etched glass shade delivers an aesthetically appealing downward light. Durable bronze withstands the constant heat delivered by the long lasting bulb. Damp-rated, the semi-flush mount ceiling light brightens an outdoor pavilion. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Shape: Round. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Aged Brass