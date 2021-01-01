From riztex, usa
RIZTEX, USA Madison Ivory/Gray 3 ft. x 5 ft. Geometric Area Rug
Advertisement
Great design, stunning color and skilled craftsmanship all come together at once to create this Madison Ivory/Gray 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. Skilled artisans painstaking tuft looped color fields of soft, solid colored wool and overlay a crisp, Geometric pattern in shimmering Viscose. To add to the drama, the design accents are hand sheared at a slightly taller height creating 3-D effects that makes the designs literally jump out.