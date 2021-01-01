Safavieh Madison Flat Cream Storage Ottoman, Flat Cream/Black

The Safavieh Ottoman can look good alone or when coordinated with your other furniture. This ottoman has a wooden build, which is a durable and sturdy material that can be paired with different interior spaces. Featuring leather upholstery, it is great if you want a traditional or sleek look. It has a modern style, adding a sleek finish to your home. Featuring a storage area, it is great for stowing away small household items. Color: Flat Cream/Black.