From safavieh
Safavieh Madison Erbil 5 x 8 Ivory/Aqua Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | MAD922A-5
Advertisement
The heirloom elegance of yesteryear becomes chic, metro-mod decor in the Madison Rug Collection. Traditional motifs and reminiscent imagery is colored in vibrant hues and draped in a distressed, antique patina for a classic look that is all-together now. Madison rugs are machine loomed using soft, easy-care synthetic yarns for long-lasting brilliance. Safavieh Madison Erbil 5 x 8 Ivory/Aqua Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | MAD922A-5