Advertisement
The Madison Collection of high styled transitional carpets brings modern styling and brilliant colors to classic area rug design. The Madison Collection of high styled transitional carpets brings modern styling and brilliant colors to classic area rug design. Each rug in this marvelous collection is the latest in fashion-smart floor coverings specially designed for today's lavish contemporary and transitional home decor. Power loomed using durable yarns for easy-care, long lasting brilliance. 3' x 5' Area Rug Power Loomed Pile Content: Polypropylene Made in Turkey | Madison Diamond Medallion 3' X 5' Area Rug By Safavieh in Fuchsia | Michaels®