Avanity Madison 37-in White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Black Granite Top | MADISON-VS36-WT-A
37 W x 22 D x 35 H inches. Solid poplar wood frame and birch veneer plywood. White finish. Old bronze finished hardware. 2 soft-close doors and 1 interior shelf. Natural 1 in. black granite stone countertop and backsplash. Top pre-drilled for 8 in. widespread faucet. White vitreous china oval undermount sink. Adjustable height levelers.