1-Panel flat door has simple, clean lines to accommodate a wide range of architectural styles. Hollow core offers an affordable option for areas where sound control is less important. Door slab has a 6-sided factory applied paint finish that is ready to be installed into an existing opening. Reversible handing allows flexibility when installing. 5-Year limited warranty. Installation track and hardware included. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Madison 28-in x 80-in Modern White 1-Panel Square Prefinished Molded Composite Bifold Door Hardware Included | LOWOLJW191900055