National Geographic Madhya Orange Leaves Paper Strippable Roll Wallpaper (Covers 56.4 sq. ft.), Brown

No other decorating element can dramatically change the look and feel of a room like wallpaper. Wallpaper comes in a wonderful variety of styles, designs and colors to suit any taste, whim or style. Whether you are looking to refresh a bathroom, create a luxurious bedroom retreat, add a bit of design to a kitchen or looking to make a dramatic change to any other room in the home, you are sure to find a wallpaper that reflects your personal taste and style. Botanical, natural themed wallpaper can add an exotic yet traditional feel to any room. From leaves to bamboo, if you’re a nature lover, you’ll love botanical wallpapers. Color: Copper.