Madeterra Small Seagrass Belly Basket With Handles | Woven Straw Baskets For Laundry, Storage, Picnic, Plant Pot, Planter, Grocery And Beach Bag 30X28

Looking for a high quality wicker woven storage basket that is both beautiful and functional? The seagrass belly baskets could be used as favorite plant pot covers (for fiddle leaf fig tree), picnic basket, beautiful straw beach bag for women or great storage bins for clothes, blanket, baby toys, diaper and home supplies. The baskets are widely used in living room, bedroom, restroom, or laundry room. The belly storage basket makes a decorative piece for home and outdoor decor. It adds character and a touch of natural beauty to many styles of décor. The basket is also ideal housewarming gift. YOUR PURCHASE MAKES AN IMPACTMadeTerra is a local maker-to-market company by artisans in Vietnam. Our seagrass belly baskets are masterfully hand-woven by skilled artisans in Kim Son region - the base of sedge and seagrass craftsmanship of Vietnam for the past 200 years - nestled 110 kilometers outside of Hanoi capital city.By purchasing our storage baskets, you help: Thriving Artisan CommunitiesPreserving Indigenous Crafts & CulturesPromoting Greater Equity in World TradeBring some natural greenery to your home, add some natural beauty or improve air quality for your family while helping artisan villages in Vietnam with the Union Rustic Seagrass Belly Basket with Handles | Woven Straw Baskets for Laundry, Storage, Picnic, Plant Pot, Planter and Beach Bag! Click to add it to your cart NOW! Color: Brown, Size: 11" H x 11.8" W x 11.8" D