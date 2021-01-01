The Company Store Madelyn Matelasse 14 in. Ivory Cotton Queen Bed Skirt

Add the perfect finishing touch to your bed with our textured Madelyn Matelasse bed skirt. Expertly woven from Egyptian cotton known for its extraordinary softness, our Madelyn Matelasse bed skirt stylishly covers your box spring and creates a fluid look from the bedding to the floor. It also allows you to discreetly utilize the extra storage space under your bed. Assembled in Portugal, our textured Madelyn Matelasse bed skirt adds luxury and charm to any bedroom. The best part. Our easy-care bed skirt gets softer with every wash. Assembled in Portugal, our textured Madelyn Matelasse bed skirt adds luxury and charm to any bedroom. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Ivory.