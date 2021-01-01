Varaluz Madeira 2-Light Rustic Gold Bath Light

Sometimes the best discoveries are those made by accident. Winemakers on Madeira, a Portuguese island, found that heat changed the flavor of their wine for the better. Our Madeira came to be in a similar waywell, let’s just say there were spirits involved, too. We apply heat to our Madeira by charring the wood and then we frame the wood with golden hand-forged recycled steel. Madeira presents a handsome blend of the coast and the (wine) country.