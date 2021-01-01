Mairo made-to-measure roller shade is a cordless slow raising roller shade. It is available to your desired widths, in 1/2-inch increments, between 23 to 73 inches. The cordless spring meets all guidelines for a child and pet safe environment. The Mairo roller shade is offered in both blackout and a light filtering fabric. All fabrics are 100 % polyester coated with acrylic to give a smooth color and exquisite finish. Mairo Made-to-Measure 61-in x 76-in Chocolate Blackout Cordless Roller Shade Polyester in Brown | 61024M