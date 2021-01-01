Slide-A-Shelf Made-To-Fit 8 in. Tall Box Slide-Out Shelf, 6 in. to 30 in. Wide, Full-Extension, Poly-Finished Birch, Light Brown Wood

Double deep storage to maximize your space. Finally, when it comes to cabinet organizing systems you no longer have to sacrifice precious storage space in your home installing off-the-shelf slide-out shelving that forces you to lose space. This innovative model features 360 degree wrap around poly-urethane birch sides twice the height of our standard slide-out to prevent taller items from toppling off the shelf. Perfect for double stacking cans in your pantry. Each rolling drawer unit stands nearly 8 in. tall (9 in. clearance needed) to keep larger items securely in place. They utilize dado and rabbeted joint construction for superior strength and are maintenance free for years of convenience. All rail systems we use are rated for 100 lbs. (including shelf) and come in 2 in. increments. With our gliding shelves you will never again have to bend or stoop or get on your hands and knees to reach items you store. They're ideal for your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, closet, laundry or utility room these glide-outs will make your life easier. To start, click on our pictorial Measuring Guide link located in the Info and Guides box to the right, download and print for quick reference. Then click on the "Step 1" link below to submit your measurements, and proceed to order. It's that easy. Color: Light Brown Wood.