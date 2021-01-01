Made In USA Beachwood Wicker Double Walled 3-Quart Insulated Ice Bucket With Bonus Ice Tongs

Best Quality Guranteed. Our collection of 3-quart insulated and double walled ice buckets are made in the USA. Measuring L 7.75' x W 7.75' x H 8', these buckets are perfect for cooling wine, champagne, soda, or even snacks. They can also work as a fashion coordinated centerpiece for plants or flowers. Ships with a lid and bonus ice tongs. Made of food grade stainless steel, these buckets are designed to look attractive on any table in virtually any setting. Double insulation and walls means no messy condensation rings will form on your table or the bucket. Condensation free surface that holds ice for anywhere between 3-5 hours. Features a metal knob with clear lead and matching metal handle for easy mobility.