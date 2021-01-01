From duralex
Duralex Made In France Lys 7 1/2 Inch Clear Dessert Plate, Set of 6
Set includes six 7 1/2 inch dessert plates Made in France since 1939, by the company that invented tempered glass Duralex is 2.5 times more resistant to breakage and chipping than normal glass, can also withstand sudden thermal shock: from -4°f to 212°f Dualex glass is very hygienic: It is non-porous and does not absorb liquids, colors or flavors. Lead free, cadmium free, and BPA free Dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave safe. products maintain the original look for years, Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Duralex