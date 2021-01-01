From classic retro legends 1925 b-day
Classic Retro Legends 1925 B-Day Made in 25, 96 years old 96th Distressed Vintage birthday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Awesome college sports style present with a cool graphic design. Ideal as 96th birthday present for ninety six years old grandfather, kids, girls, dad, mom, boys, men, women, grandpa, father . Distressed made in 1925 , 96 years of being awesome is a 96 years old present for someone in in their 90s age. Great for a ninety sixth birthday party and for the whole year. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only