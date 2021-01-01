Tile Redi has taken the stress out of measuring and installing your shower with a built-in bench with Base'N Bench shower kits! Now you can buy our one-piece, tileable shower pan and shower bench as a set that is pre-measured to fit together within your shower stall size. Available in Redi Trench, WonderFall Trench, Wonder Drain, and Redi Base models for the designer look you prefer. All models offer the top-quality features you expect from Tile Ready brand shower products. Tile Redi shower bases comply with all national and local plumbing codes and are UL Listed. Base'N Bench Made For Tile 48-in W x 60-in L with Right Drain Molded Polyurethane Shower Base in Black | WF4848R-RB48KIT