Redi Trench Made For Tile 42-in W x 48-in L with Left Drain Molded Polyurethane Shower Base in Black | RT4248L-PVC-SQBN
Redi Trench shower bases are the industry's only one-piece, tileable shower pans with an integrated trench trench drain and designer trench grate top. Choose from single curb, double curb, or barrier free entrance. All models offer the top-quality features you expect from Tile Ready brand shower pans. Tile Redi shower bases comply with all national and local plumbing codes and are UL-listed. Redi Trench Made For Tile 42-in W x 48-in L with Left Drain Molded Polyurethane Shower Base in Black | RT4248L-PVC-SQBN