Made By Nacho, Diced Wet Cat Food Grain Free, Limited Ingredient -2.5oz Tuna and Cod, Size: 2.5 oz, Flavor: Fish | PetSmart

Made by Nacho Grain-Free Sustainably Caught Diced Tuna & Cod Recipe with Bone Broth Cat Food consists of grain-free diced sustainably caught tuna and cod with bone broth. For your seafood loving cat, a combination of real diced tuna and cod in bone broth is a complete and balanced limited ingredient diet. A real catch. Only at PetSmart. Key Benefits: Complete and Balanced natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals and taurine Real tuna and cod Grain-free Limited Ingredient Diet With bone broth for hydration, an irresistibly flavorful concentrated source of protein and collagen for healthy skin No corn, no wheat, no soy No artificial colors, flavors of preservatives With DHA for healthy cognition and Omega Fatty Acids for healthy skin and coat Item Number: 5312835 Brand: Made by Nacho Food Type: Wet Life Stage: Made by Nacho Diced Sustainably Caught Tuna and Cod Recipe with Bone Broth wet cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) cat food nutrient profiles for growth and maintenance. Nutritional Option: Natural; Grain-Free; Limited Ingredient Diet; With Bone Broth; No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy; No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives Health Consideration: General Health; Dehydration Flavor: Tuna & Cod Weight: 2.5 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Salmon Broth, Chicken Bone Broth, Tuna, Cod, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Carrots, Tricalcium Phosphate, Spinach, Guar Gum, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Choline Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin Supplement, d-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid), Taurine, Minerals (Zinc Oxide, Iron Glycinate, Copper Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulfate, Potassium Iodide), Magnesium Sulfate, Salmon Oil (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols) Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min): 5.0% Crude Fat (min): 2.0% Crude Fiber (max): 1.0% Moisture (max): 90.0% Docosahexanoic Acid (DHA) (min): 0.05% Taurine (min): 0.05% Omega 6 Fatty Acids (min)*: 1.0% Omega 3 Fatty Acids (min)*: 0.10% *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: (ME calculated) 682 kcal/kg, 48 kcal/bowl (70.8g) FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed according to the age, size and activity of your cat. Feed at room temperature and refrigerate the unused portion. Your cat should always have access to clean, fresh water. Adult: Feed 5 1/4 bowls per 8 lbs. of body weight per day. Kitten: feed up to twice the adult amount to kittens. Transition Instructions: When switching your cat's diet we recommend that it be done gradually over a 7-10 day period.