Maddox Black Faceted Pendant Small with Nickel Socket

Our Maddox collection mixes and matches finishes and features, creating the perfect combination for your home. Steel shades in a variety of shapes, sizes and modern hues pair matte exteriors and glossy white interiors that reflect light beautifully, accented by decorative socket caps and ceiling plates in a range of finishes. Strikingly simple with bold geometry, this small faceted pendant light contrasts an origami-like matte black shade with its bright inner surface and brushed nickel details. Hang the adjustable-height ceiling light over a reading chair, kitchen sink or nightstand for a fascinatingly dimensional look and useful illumination. Blake Tovin designed our exclusive Maddox collection to be as flexible and functional as the modern home. Designed by Blake Tovin of Tovin Design Spun steel Black shade with white interior Socket cap with brushed nickel finish 108" adjustable black fabric cord 5"-dia. ceiling plate with brushed nickel finish 1 socket Hardwire (professional installation recommended) Accommodates up to a 60W incandescent bulb or energy-efficient equivalent (not included) Wipe clean with soft, dry cloth Imported