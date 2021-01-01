Noble House Maddison Outdoor Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge and Cushion Set, Gray and Cream

Pick out the perfect lounger that is the cherry on top for any poolside relaxation. Ideal for family and friends alike, this chair will have everyone unwinding under the warm sun for hours. With a water-resistant cushion and acacia wood frame, this lounge chair offers you outstanding comfort with its adjustable seating and breathable slat design. This chaise lounge offers a breezy atmosphere for your outdoor space, making it easy for you to enjoy the allure of summer at its fullest.ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear.COMPLEMENTING FINISH: Finished with a complementing wash, the brushed coating provides a hand-crafted touch to this chaise lounge, blending seamlessly with any decor.ADJUSTABLE: Our chaise lounge offers adjustable seating to ensure maximum comfort. This accommodates six different positions, including a fully reclined option.WATER-RESISTANT FABRIC: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spills a breeze so you can spend all summer lounging outdoors in comfort. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water.VERTICAL SLATS: This chaise lounge offers your outdoor space a stylish look with its thin vertical slats. These evenly spaced slats offer a traditional look with an upgraded twist, giving a sleek look to your poolside.