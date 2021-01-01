Leffler Home Maddie Button Tufted Bench in Gray

The Maddie Button Tufted Vanity Bench is a sophisticated seating solution. Hand-Crafted in the USA, this bench is constructed with a all wood frame and legs. Our upholstered vanity bench comes easy to assemble simply attach the legs. This vanity chair is tufted for an elegant look. A plush cushion made from superior quality foam creates a comfortable vanity stool. Use to complete the look of your makeup table or in a built -in vanity in your master bath. Color: Gray.