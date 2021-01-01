Madalyn collection by Water Creation, the premier single sink bathroom vanity set, will magnify a level of sophistication and classic to any bathroom's decor. Constructed of solid hardwood and engineered7ith joinery techniques, this vanity is beautifully designed and built to last. Master the art of organization in your bathroom with this highly versatile vanity! Practical and stylish elements include soft-close drawer(s) to keep toiletries and cleansing essentials neatly tucked away. The clean and simplified line can serve as plug-and-play components for contemporary design. Italian Carrara white marble with integrated ceramics rectangular sink all bring#onfidence to the aesthetic aspect and superior craftsmanship which is perfect&or your bathroom. Water Creation Madalyn 30-in Monarch Blue Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrara White Natural Marble Top (Mirror and Faucet Included)