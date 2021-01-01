Get the Madagascar Plant with Blooms by Ashland® at Michaels. com. With gorgeous blooms sprouting from it, this Madagascar plant is sure to beautify your living space instantly. With gorgeous blooms sprouting from it, this Madagascar plant is sure to beautify your living space instantly. You can pop this plant into an elegant vase and display it on your corner table. Details: Green and red Stem measures approximately 14" (35.56 cm) Polyester, plastic, EVA, wire and glue | Madagascar Plant with Blooms by Ashland® | Michaels®